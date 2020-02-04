Students at Dundee and Angus College to miss another day of lessons following cyber attack

Students at Dundee and Angus College will miss another day of lessons following a cyber attack which damaged the college’s systems.

All students will also have to manually reset their passwords at one of the Dundee or Angus campuses before the college opens again.

The digital attack, which took place on Friday January 31, left many of the college’s electronic systems broken, forcing the college to close yesterday so staff could fix the issues.

It is still unclear what the cause of the attack was, however it is believed that the college was not specifically targeted.

The college apologised for the incident through a post on its Facebook page, saying: “We apologise for this inconvenience and we appreciate your ongoing support and patience during this time.

“A further update will be posted on to our website and social media accounts at 4pm on Tuesday February 4 2020.”