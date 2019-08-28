Student who has battled anorexia and bulimia says Dundee’s comedy scene helped in his ongoing recovery

A student has praised stand-up comedy for the part it’s played in his battle against mental illness.

Scott Redmond, 22, is moving to Dundee to start a degree in medicine.

He’s no stranger to the city, regularly performing at events hosted by the Icebreaker Comedy team.

Scott, who is originally from Hawick in the Borders, has struggled with bulimia and anorexia for as long as he can remember.

After undergoing treatments like cognitive behavioural therapy, he decided to step on stage at the age of 16 to see whether performing might help him tackle his mental health issues.

He said: “My eating disorders began to affect me in my teenage years. I’m 5ft 11ins and at one point my weight dropped to six stone. It leaves you with depression and anxiety which makes the issue worse.

“Comedy was always something I wanted to do and it’s something I’ve not been able to separate from my experiences with eating disorders.

“Being on stage in front of strangers can help with self-image.

“A man with an eating disorder is often ridiculed in some ways. Being able to talk about it openly within the comedy sphere is really therapeutic.

“People always laugh during a performance but I often get people coming up to me after shows saying they have never heard the issue talked about so frankly before.”

Scott is now encouraging other people facing similar struggles to give stand-up a go.

He said: “I would recommend that you start by taking a course.

“The thought of going on stage can actually cause anxiety in a lot of people. A course would allow you to take it step-by-step and build up your confidence.

“Don’t put all your eggs in one basket, though. You’ll have times when you have a bad set or don’t get the audience reaction you’re expecting.

“Make sure you’re taking care of your mental health in other ways, too.”

The comedy events were started by Luis Alcada two-and-a-half years ago due to the lack of comedy venues in the city.

The nights now attract some of the country’s biggest names to perform.

Scott can next been seen at the Icebreaker Open-Mic at 71 Brewing on Bellfield Street on September 5.

Free tickets can be found on the Icebreaker Facebook page.