Student who crashed head-on into pensioner, 79, banned from driving for two years

A student who seriously injured a pensioner in a head-on crash has been banned from driving for two years.

Louise Sinclair, 23, shot out at speed to try to overtake a bus but slammed directly into a car being driven towards her by 79-year-old David Beggs.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told that Sinclair – who had tried to speed past a number of vehicles – also struck the bus during the incident.

Sinclair, of Chestnut Green, Dundee, admitted driving dangerously, at excessive speed and overtaking when it was unsafe to do so on the city’s Arbroath Road on May 16 last year.

Fiscal depute David Currie told the court cars were parked on either side of the residential street and the bus was trying to negotiate its way through.

“Mr Beggs was coming in the opposite direction from the bus.

“There was a queue of traffic behind the bus and the accused was part of that queue.

“The accused pulled out from behind the bus and drove head-on into Mr Beggs vehicle.

“Witnesses spoke to the manoeuvre being carried out at excessive speed.

“Due to her speed, Mr Beggs had insufficient time to avoid a head-on collision.

“Her vehicle rotated and collided with the offside of the bus.”

Mr Beggs suffered a broken arm and chest pains from his airbag deploying, while the accused sustained a broken neck as a result of the impact.

Solicitor John Boyle, defending, said: “This was a very serious lapse in judgment, which has had serious consequences.

“She is particularly thankful the injuries were not worse than they were.

“She is at a loss to provide any explanation for this driving. She has very little memory of the incident. Her first memory was of waking up following the incident.

“To say she is devastated by her actions would be fair. The seriousness of it is not lost on her. She has not driven since.”

Sheriff John Rafferty banned Sinclair from driving and ordered her to carry out 120 hours unpaid work in the community.