Student party in Dundee linked to major coronavirus outbreak

A major coronavirus outbreak has been linked to a student party in Dundee’s West End.

A total of 36 positive Covid-19 cases have been traced to the gathering at Springfield on March 14.

The flat is just metres from Dundee University’s main campus off Perth Road. 34 of the cases are students of the university.

Professor Iain Gillespie, principal and vice-chancellor of Dundee University said: “We are deeply concerned by this outbreak of cases among some of our students, which has been linked to a gathering in a private residence.

“We are working with NHS colleagues to manage the situation and hopefully prevent further spread of the virus.

“We will support any students affected and are urging all those who may be contacted by test-and-trace to fully engage with that process.”

He added: “We have been constantly reminding all students of the need to follow all of the COVID guidelines, particularly around social gathering and the limits which are in place for us all, and we have issued further strong reminders in light of this outbreak, with the support of the Students’ Association.”

It comes just a few days after the university emailed all students about a spike in cases.

As many as 200 people were also seen celebrating St Patrick’s Day in the sun at Magdalen Green on Wednesday.

A multiagency Incident Management Team (IMT) is now working with the university to prevent further spread of the virus.

Dr Kirsty Licence, public health consultant and chair of the IMT said: “A number of students who have tested positive for Covid-19, and their close contacts are self-isolating.

“Contact tracing is continuing and it is really important that all students who have been identified as close contacts, and anyone who develops symptoms, self-isolates and books a PCR test as soon as possible.

“I would also urge students who test positive to provide information about all their recent contacts when called by Test and Protect.

“This information will help our contact tracing efforts to track and limit the spread of the virus.

“We are continuing to work closely with our colleagues to respond to this situation and to ensure there is support in place for students should they need it.”