Student nurses ready to abseil down Dundee University Tower Building for Archie Foundation

A group of soon-to-be nurses are showing they have a head for heights once more by taking on a charity abseil from one of Dundee’s tallest buildings in aid of sick children.

The student nurses will abseil down the side of the Dundee University Tower Building in aid of the Archie Foundation on Sunday June 2. Their latest fundraising effort for the official charity of the Tayside Children’s Hospital comes a year after they threw themselves out of a plane thousands of feet off the ground in a sky dive.

Now the brave nurses, dubbed Archie’s Angels, will again take to the skies for the charity – albeit just 12 storeys high this time.

Since registering, they have already raised more than £700 for the charity through their online fundraising page: archieabseiltayside.everydayhero.com/uk/archie-s-anticlimbers.

Maria Doyle, one of those in the group, said: “Not all of us are from Dundee, which could help raise the profile of Archie across the UK to the different parts we are all from.”