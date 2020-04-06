Dundee student nurse ‘proud’ to join the fight against Covid-19

A student nurse says she’s “trained and ready” to join colleagues swelling NHS Tayside’s ranks in its fight against Covid-19.

Almost 400 final-year student nurses at Dundee are due to take up posts in hospitals across Tayside from Monday as the region prepares for a peak in coronavirus cases.

Indea Ogilvie who answered last week’s call-up for second-year students to join them, told the Tele her reasons why at the weekend.

Mum to Rome, 6, and three-year-old Noell, Indea said: “Yes, it’s a scary thought, but this is why I’m training to be a nurse.

“It feels good to know that I will be helping at this difficult time for everyone.

“It is nerve racking because I have my two little boys and my elderly grandmother staying with me but this is something I’m trained for and ready to do.”

The 25-year-old, who is also a qualified beauty consultant and therapist, added: “I enjoy caring for patients and I believe that it is important that those who can step in help out.

“I’m lucky because I can manage and have child care. I know lots of other students from my year are also answering the call to volunteer their services and this will be on a paid basis, but there are others who can’t for several reasons.

Indea is currently studying general adult nursing and has already been on placement, however she doesn’t yet know where she will be sent to work during the next few weeks.

She said: “The details have yet to be ironed out but it could be in Dundee or it might even be in Perth.

She said: “I think I will be working around 22 hours a week initially. I am aware I could end up caring for coronavirus patients but I’m prepared for that, if it happens.”

Dundee University explained it was recruiting volunteers from year two to complete their second year studies in practice.

A spokesman said: “A scope of practice has been developed based on the students’ learning and practical experience to date and they will work within that in the clinical areas.”

He added: “We also have around 380 third years who will be entering paid placement areas in Fife and Tayside from today.

“A cohort would either have been on standard placement or in the classroom but those students who have chosen to volunteer will undertake clinical work before finalising their course work and qualifying as planned this summer. ”

In these troubled times, when many people are struggling to get out for their paper, we are pledging to help readers by providing a FREE digital edition of the Evening Telegraph for three months. Click below to register ⬇️

Follow below for the key coronavirus updates: