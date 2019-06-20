Student nurse ‘absolutely gutted’ after bike stolen from front door in Mill o’ Mains

A Dundee dad who has gone to university to study nursing to “better his life” for his young family has had his only means of transport stolen from outside his front door.

Logan Tyler, 36, from Mill o’ Mains, said he was “absolutely gutted” by the theft of his motorbike.

As he walked around the area first thing this morning in search of his bike, Logan said: “I’m sick and disgusted.

“I don’t understand why someone would do this.

“I use my motorbike to get to university, Ninewells Hospital and to placements and this is going to make life so much harder for me if I don’t get it back.”

Logan said that he last saw his motorbike through the glass front door of his home at around midnight last night.

When he got up at 7.30am today he looked through the door and his bike was gone.

The bike is a black and red Lexmoto Arrow 125 motorbike.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “We are aware of the matter and will be carrying out inquiries.

“If anyone has information they should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference 0591.”

