Student goes viral for the second time in three months after video is posted of him singing in a Dundee pub

A musical theatre student from Monifieth has gone viral for the second time this year, after a video of him singing was posted online.

Finlay McKillop was at the Clep Bar on Clepington Road on Friday evening for a friend’s stag do when he stepped up to the mic to perform.

His rendition of Bring Him Home, from the musical Les Miserables, has been viewed over 36,000 times after Clep Bar licensee David Evans shared the performance to the pub’s Facebook page.

It’s the second time this year that a video of Finlay performing has gone viral. A clip of him busking on Reform Street gathered over 127,000 views back in May.