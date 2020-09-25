First Abertay student to catch Covid-19, leading to Parker House lockdown, speaks out

The student at the centre of a Covid-19 outbreak at university halls has come forward to allay fears about the severity of his condition.

Euan Lee has spoken exclusively to the Tele after around 500 students at Abertay’s Parker House accommodation were ordered to quarantine following his positive test on Tuesday.

A further two positive cases linked to the student accommodation building were confirmed on Wednesday night and another on Thursday.

The 21-year-old, originally from Edinburgh, said that much of what had been claimed about the outbreak was inaccurate.

He also stressed his concern that it could worry his family back home, who would be unable to visit him.

“For starters there was definitely no ambulance. The last thing I want is my granny at home in Edinburgh reading that and worrying herself silly about me,” he said.

“I first felt symptoms on Monday morning. I had a fever and no taste.

“I went for a test that same day at 12.30pm. Following the test, I went back to my room in my shared flat and watched Doctor Who. The following day the test came back positive.”

Euan also praised his fellow students and staff at Abertay for the support they had given him so far.

He said: “The university has been brilliant and I have had loads of support and guidance and help from everyone. I have not encountered any animosity towards me or any panic.

“I’ve had loads of messages from people just asking how I am. I don’t feel particularly unwell at all, I was a little sluggish to start but I am perfectly well.”

Euan said that he arrived in Dundee to begin his course on September 13 and had been hoping to go to the campus for the first time on Tuesday, the day his test results came back.

He said: “I had no worries or fears at all about coming to Abertay. They were in touch regularly prior to me arriving in Dundee and they have taken all possible steps to ensure that everyone is safe and protected.

“I think it was inevitable that with so many young people coming together from all over that there was going to be a Covid-19 outbreak.

“It’s nobody’s fault and nobody has done anything wrong. It is just what it is.

“I’ll stay where I am and look forward to getting on to the campus as soon as possible.

“In the meantime, I am doing my uni work online and just getting on with it.”

The NHS’s public health team is issuing testing kits to all residents of Parker House, carrying out further contact tracing and investigations to ensure the outbreak is contained.