Student apartments with gym and cinema proposed for West Marketgait

Plans for almost 180 studio apartments for students complete with a gym and a cinema look set to be built in West Marketgait in Dundee.

Crosslane Student Developments UK has submitted proposals to Dundee City Council to create the development on the former Shell petrol station.

This comes after a previous £6 million plan to build shops, a restaurant and 43 flats on the site, which was approved last year, failed to attract a developer.

If the bid is successful, each studio apartment will include a bed, study space, small kitchen and an en-suite bathroom with the proposed development also including a gym and a cinema.

In its planning statement the developers say: “The development proposes 100% studio based student accommodation with communal spaces and facilities, and a new external landscaped area for future occupiers.

“There are 179 new studio type apartments being provided with the additional facilities of a gym, private dining areas, cinema room and dedicated study areas.

“Furthermore the social hub area provides the students with outstanding levels of social facilities to enhance the living experience for students during their studies at university.

“The proposals offer a new and exciting student living opportunity within the city of Dundee.”

It is also hoped the proposals will help to meet the growing demand for student accommodation in the city.

The number of student beds in Dundee has not kept up with the increasing demand, with the number of students staying in the city increasing by 4.48% of the last five years.

Currently there are 20,270 students in the city, including 15,915 at Dundee University and 4,335 at Abertay University, which means there are 2.7 students for every student bed in the city.

The report to planning bosses adds: “The proposals that are being progressed seek to provide a product that does not currently exist in the Dundee market – both in terms of the quality of accommodation and in the associated amenities contained within the development.

“The proposals do not seek to compete directly with the existing university provided stock, but aim to complement this by offering something different to meet student demand and needs, and to widen the attraction of Dundee as a place to live and study.”

The proposed development will now be considered by the council.