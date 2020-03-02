Man accused of hacking woman’s email at Abertay Uni and sharing intimate image

A student is to stand trial over claims he hacked into a woman’s email account and shared an intimate image of her.

Sergen Dixon, 19, is accused of using the image as the profile picture on the woman’s email at Abertay University on October 2 2018.

It is alleged he disclosed the picture in order to cause her to suffer fear, alarm or distress.

Dixon, of Shepton Mallett, Somerset, is also accused of causing a computer to perform a function with the intent to secure access to a programme or data.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown fixed a trial for July.