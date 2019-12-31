NHS Tayside bosses urge smokers to ‘stub it out in 2020’ – and save £4,000

Medical officials are urging Dundonians to kick start 2020 by stubbing out smoking – saying they could save £4,000 in the process.

NHS Tayside wants people to make a healthy start to their new year as they draw up resolutions for the next 12 months.

And community pharmacies throughout the region are providing support and advice to anyone who wants to give up the habit, including free nicotine products.

Margaret Winton, NHS Tayside programme manager for tobacco, said: “A new year is the perfect opportunity to improve your health.

“We know that quitting smoking can be difficult and that sometimes it can take a few attempts to stop so we would encourage people to find out about the support on offer.

“Go along to your local community pharmacy and they can answer any questions you have and give you up-to-date information to help you quit your way.”

And officials insists that giving up smoking is the single most important lifestyle decision that anyone can make to improve their health immediately.

It is reckoned that by stopping now a smoker will save £4,000 by next Christmas.

Anyone who wants to stop smoking can visit any local community pharmacy, or call Quit Your Way on 01382 424127 to find out more ways to become smoke free.

Details are also on facebook.com/nhstaysidequityourway.