Stuart Armstrong: Ex-Dundee United star signs new Southampton deal as Ralph Hasenhuttl hails ‘smart player’

by Marc Deanie
January 1, 2021, 1:28 pm Updated: January 1, 2021, 1:33 pm
Stuart Armstrong is a key player for Southampton and Scotland.

Scotland star Stuart Armstrong has signed a new three-and-a-half-year deal with Southampton.

The former Dundee United midfielder is now a key player for Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side who sit ninth in the English Premier League.

The future of Southampton

Armstrong – whose fresh terms run until the summer of 2024 – has scored 11 goals in 79 appearances for Saints since his £7million switch from Celtic in June 2018.

He said: “I’m very happy. It’s a great group, we’re doing well, it’s very positive, and to extend my time here and be part of the club going into the future is something I’m very happy about.

“It’s a great club to be a part of and it’s a club that has a feel of positivity and heading in the right direction.”

Southampton gaffer Hasenhuttl added: “I am very happy with this news.

“Stuart is a very smart player and is someone who is important for our team.

Stuart Armstrong in action for Southampton.
“He has become more comfortable and confident playing in the number ten position, and it has been pleasing to see the development he has made as a result of the work he has done with us on this.

“I think he is someone who can continue to improve and make a very positive contribution for us here in the future, so it is good for the club and for him also to sign this deal.”

