Stroppy Fife dad threw temper tantrum after being asked to make child’s breakfast in partner’s Dundee home

A stroppy dad repeatedly told his partner to kill herself after being asked to make his son’s breakfast.

Jason Julien had a temper tantrum after the woman asked him to help prepare the child’s morning meal at her home in Dundee.

He admitted at Dundee Sheriff Court repeatedly shouting and swearing at the woman and bombarding her with calls, including telling her to kill herself.

Julien was placed on bail with conditions not to contact the woman.

And the 21-year-old incurred the wrath of Sheriff Tom Hughes after he was seen smirking in the dock.

The sheriff said: “You better start taking this seriously. This is an emergency court you are involved in and I can assure you if you come back in front of me and you breach these conditions then you are facing dire consequences.”

It was revealed that the pair had been in and on-off relationship which the woman now considers to be over.

At around 6am on the day in question, the woman was awoken by her young son and asked Julien an hour later to help prepare the child’s breakfast.

However, a furious Julien refused to assist and shouted: “I ******* do it every morning. This is a ******* joke.”

Fiscal depute Gavin Burton said: “The accused kept shouting and swearing at the woman and said he would get the breakfasts and then he would be leaving.

“He continued to be angry and the complainer said she would call the police as he left.

“After leaving he called her on her mobile 20 times and asked if she had called the police.”

Officers attended the woman’s home and were present when the woman received a call from Julien who repeatedly told the woman to kill herself.

Julien, of Garvie Brae, Tayport, pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on March 29 at an address in Dundee by shouting and swearing at the woman, repeatedly telling her to kill herself, shouting, swearing and repeatedly contacting her by phone.

While in the dock, Julien appeared visibly agitated as the Crown narrative was read aloud but was not permitted to change his plea of guilty.

Sheriff Hughes said: “That’s too bad, he’s offered his plea.”

Defence solicitor Scott Norrie said Julien, normally in employment as a floor layer, had made an application for Universal Credit as a result of the current pandemic.

Mr Norrie said: “He accepts he had a falling out with her and since this incident she has repeatedly contacted him, inviting him to attend her home but he has not done that.

“He will now have to make arrangements to take care of his young son.”

Sentence was deferred on Julien until October for him to be of good behaviour.