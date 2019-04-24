‘Strong’ interest in renting out controversial Dundee office block across from V&A

There has been strong interest in renting space in the controversial office block opposite V&A Dundee, according to property agent Ryden.

The Earl Grey Building on site six of the Waterfront redevelopment is due to be handed over to Dundee City Council next month.

The five-storey building has four floors of office space available and, on the ground level, units suitable for a retailer and restaurant.

John Conroy from Ryden said there had been no shortage of interest in the grade A office space, which also boasts views overlooking the Tay.

He said: “In terms of the offices, ideally we are looking at no more than one tenant per floor.

“We are probably looking at four lettings on the office levels, or potentially it would be available to one occupier.

“The level of interest has been strong and we are in negotiations with several businesses.”