Stroke information day to be held at Dundee venue on Thursday

A stroke victim is urging people to attend an information day about the illness which is to be held in Dundee.

Jennifer Gall, of The Circle, in Dundee, had a stroke when she was 18 and it had a major impact on her ability to communicate.

She has joined fellow staff at the Staffa Court venture to hold the advice day where there will be lots of information on strokes and how they impact on people.

It takes place at The Circle on Thursday May 16 from 9am-1pm.

For details on the event contact Jennifer Gall at jennifergall1@hotmail.co.uk.