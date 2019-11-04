String of wins lifts Dee’s bid for top flight

Following their 2-1 win over Morton on Friday night, it appears the stars might finally be aligning for Dundee.

It wasn’t their best display of the season, far from it, but for manager James McPake a third win on the spin shows where he wants to take the Dark Blues.

That kind of sequence is something the Dee haven’t achieved since November 1 2014 when Motherwell, Hamilton and Kilmarnock were seen off consecutively in the Premiership.

And James will hope stringing together Championship wins like the ones over Ayr, Alloa and Morton more often will see them return to the top-flight.

Although that is the long-term aim for Dundee, in this run some short-term concerns have also been addressed, with monkeys shaken off backs in the process.

The 2-1 success at Ayr represented Dundee’s first away win of the season and they went back-to-back for the first time in the Championship this term as they comfortably dispatched Alloa 3-0.

Those were, undoubtedly, big steps in the Dens men’s development under new boss James, with the victory against Morton no less important.

With the late collapse to a 3-1 defeat against Partick Thistle in their last home match still fresh in the memory, when Cameron Salkeld quickly cancelled out Kane Hemmings’ opener at Dens on Friday night, there may have been some doubts over Dundee’s mentality to bounce back.

However, they collectively quashed all those worries with an onslaught of attacking football which finally brought the winner through Jamie Ness 10 minutes from time.

That it was Ness who struck made it all the more sweet, given his recent injury troubles, while it also piled pressure on promotion rivals Dundee United, Ayr and Inverness for their clashes the following day.

United responded excellently, downing Caley Thistle 3-0 in the Highlands, with the Honest Men enjoying a superb 4-1 win over Partick and their former boss Ian McCall on Saturday.

After the weekend’s action, the Dee now lie third in the table and are in a good position for the second Dundee derby of the campaign set to play out at Dens this coming Friday night.

They will want to put the first edition of the fixture back in August behind them and look in a far stronger position to do so.

That it will be a 6-2 sort of game again, on the form of both teams, is out of the question.

League leaders United have maintained a fair pace since that impressive win at Tannadice and lie six points clear of their city rivals.

And, although the gap between the two sides before the first match, just three games into the season, was four points, the Dee are a better team now and won’t submit so easily.

There has been a sea change at Dundee since a 1-0 defeat down at Morton in September and that, in no small part, is down to the acquisition of Graham Dorrans.

Since the 32-year-old former West Brom, Norwich and Rangers man made his debut off the bench in that clash, the Dark Blues have won four games out of their last six, a draw at Queen of the South and that disappointing late loss against Partick aside.

He has been fantastic in that run, with others like Kane Hemmings, Paul McGowan and Declan McDaid also stepping up to the plate on a consistent basis.

Contributions from all of the above led to a perfect three wins from three last week, however, unfortunately for the Dee, United have gone toe-to-toe with them.

It seems, instead of waiting for the Terrors to slip, the Dark Blues will need to take matters into their own hands soon if they are to turn promise into promotion.