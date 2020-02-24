Design works for youngsters

LOCAL youngsters have racked their brains to come up with some striking new designs for cycle parking which will soon appear on the streets.

Last year, Dundee Cycling Forum teamed up with the Unesco City of Design team to launch the Rack Your Brains contest for young people.

Primary schools, youth groups and individual children submitted designs inspired by shapes, patterns, plants, animals and Dundee itself, with the winning ideas taken all the way through the design and production process with the help of P&G Blacksmiths.

The designers behind the winning bike racks were finally able to see them at P&G’s Fairfield Road workshop.

Each design will be installed somewhere in Dundee throughout March.

David Martin, vice-chairman of the cycling forum, said: “This competition celebrates Dundee as a Unesco City of Design and helps make the mundane magnificent.”

n Picture shows, back, from left: David Martin, designer Kirsten MacGregor-Manzi, Gary Carling, of P&G Blacksmiths, and John Whyman of Dundee City Council. Front: Drew Marr and Alfie Park, both 11, Amina Nassir, 12, and Finlay Smith, 11, from P7B at Blackness Primary who designed the cycle racks.