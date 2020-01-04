Dundee missing key striker Nelson but boss McPake hopeful McDaid and Ness will be fit

Dundee will be without striker Andrew Nelson for today’s crunch Championship clash with Inverness Caley Thistle.

The 22-year-old picked up a knock in training this week ahead of the meeting with the second-placed Caley Jags.

Dundee boss James McPake is hoping for more positive news on the fitness of winger Declan McDaid and midfielder Jamie Ness.

However, time is running out for the pair of them to prove their fitness.

James said: “Andrew Nelson has picked up an injury so we are a bit light in that area.

“Hopefully, we’ll have Declan and Jamie.

“We’ll assess them before the game. It’s possible but I’m not overly confident.

“Deccy has played a lot of football so we’ll give him to the very last minute but Jamie we’ll err on the side of caution.

“Nelson picked up a knock. We’ll assess it over the weekend and have a look at it, whether it needs scanned or whatever.”

The Dens gaffer expects a difficult afternoon against the Highland outfit as they aim to put right a 1-0 home defeat to Arbroath last weekend.

“It is another tough game,” James added.

“They had a poor result last week they will be looking to make amends for, though Arbroath winning didn’t surprise me because they are a good team.

“They will be fired up but I think anyone coming here, it’s always the same.

“Teams come here with a different level of performance and we expect that.

“This is the fourth time we’ve faced them already this season, we know what they are about and they know what we are about.

“The other games have been really close and we need to make sure come five o’clock we are the ones on top.”

Meanwhile, James says there have been no approaches for star midfielder Graham Dorrans after MK Dons were linked with a move for the Scotland international during the January transfer window.

“We’ve had no contact about Graham. I read the story but I’ve not heard anything.

“He’s happy here and enjoying his football.

“He’s fitting in here and is a real part of things.

“I think there will be a lot of teams looking at him but we’re confident he’ll be here.

“He’s important to what we try to do.”