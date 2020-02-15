Protestors gather in City Square to demand action on climate change

School-age protestors from across Dundee gathered in City Square yesterday to demand action on climate change as part of a worldwide Valentine’s Day protest.

Pupils joined grown-up activists from Extinction Rebellion Dundee to hand out leaflets and make speeches outside Dundee City Chambers, restating their calls for swift action on halting rising temperatures and sea levels.

Dundee City Council has declared a climate emergency following demands from local activists, and has drawn up a climate action plan to hit net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045.

However, activists are continuing to call on governments and companies to strive for more ambitious targets.

Protester Hannah Perry, 16, told the gathered crowd: “We’re young – too young to vote and make a real change in our society – but we have a responsibility to be here for a better future.”