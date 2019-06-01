Striker Safranko open to staying in Scotland after Dundee United loan ends

Pavol Safranko says he’s open to a return to Scotland after leaving Dundee United at the end of his season-long loan.

The Slovakian international arrived on a temporary deal from Danish outfit Aalborg and quickly became a fans’ favourite at Tannadice before finishing the season as the club’s top scorer.

His season, however, ended with disappointment as he was among the four Tangerines who missed in the play-off final penalty shootout against St Mirren, leaving United to miss out on promotion to the Premiership.

Manager Robbie Neilson has been keen to keep hold of the striker but is likely to be priced out of a move with Aalborg wanting £1 million for their man.

Safranko has interested Aberdeen and recently was linked with a move to Rangers, though, he dismissed that.

However, he would not rule out staying in Scotland.

He said: “I ended up at Dundee United but, as far as Scotland is concerned, I can’t say what will happen.

“There is a possibility I will stay in Scotland.”