Striker Kane Hemmings to lead Dundee attack against Inverness Caley Thistle

Striker Kane Hemmings will be back to lead the Dundee attack against Inverness Caley Thistle tomorrow.

And loan signing Josh McPake is also likely to be involved in the Dens Park clash at some stage.

Recent returnee Hemmings missed last Sunday’s narrow Betfred Cup defeat at the hands of Aberdeen when he was not risked because of a minor issue.

Boss James McPake had said then he expected the Englishman to be OK by the weekend and he’s now confirmed that.

“Kane has trained again and is looking good. He was with the physio on Monday when the boys were off but he’s been back training since,” said James.

Highly-rated Rangers teenager McPake joined up on loan earlier in the week after getting a chance to see his temporary team in action against the Dons.

The 17-year-old looks likely to be on the bench for this one but can expect plenty game time over the coming four months or so.

“We’re pleased Rangers trust us with one of their big prospects and he is in the squad for tomorrow.”

McPake and fellow-kid Fin Robertson have both been called up to the Scotland U/19 squad for the friendly double header against Japan in Spain early next month.

It means 16-year-old Robertson will not be available for the Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer Challenge Cup clash with Elgin on September 8, though his gaffer revealed that was a tie he was set to miss in any case.

“Josh has already played in the Tunnock’s Cup (for Rangers Colts) and, looking at the way things have been going, that would have been one of the games Fin would have sat out of anyway to rest him.

“But I am absolutely delighted he has been called up for the U/19s.

“They came to us and wanted to call Finlay up for the U/17 camp (next week).

“It’s not an official international break and that would have meant him missing two league games with us so that was a no.

“I am delighted for him getting into the U/19s.

“It is something he deserved a couple of years ago. He’s shown now why he should be in international squads and I am sure he will do himself justice.”

Tickets for the derby go on general sale on Monday.