Striker Curran and central defender Davies ask to leave Dundee, reports suggest

Craig Curran and Andrew Davies have asked to leave Dundee, the Tele understands.

Both were signed by previous manager Jim McIntyre, who they also worked under at Ross County, but as new boss James McPake builds a side for the Championship, the pair see their futures elsewhere.

Curran joined the club from rivals Dundee United in January and still has two years left on his contract.

Davies, meanwhile, has one year, after also signing at Dens Park in January, though a broken foot has prevented him making any appearances to date.

With that time remaining on their deals, an agreement will have to be struck with the club to release them early which may take some time.

Meanwhile, the duo are back in training after injury.

Curran started this campaign with a goal at Raith Rovers – his first since joining – but reported a knock after the 0-0 home draw with Peterhead.

That’s seen him miss the win over Inverness and the away draw at Dunfermline a week ago.

However, manager McPake confirmed Curran had recovered from injury – and a bout of illness at the start of the week – to be included in the matchday squad for today’s home clash with Ayr United.

Whether he does after indicating his desire to leave is now in doubt.

Davies, meanwhile, has trained all week after getting over the broken foot that kept him out of his entire time at the club.

He is, though, well short of match fitness having been out for seven months and isn’t ready to return to first-team action yet.