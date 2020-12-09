Strictly star Bill Bailey is heading to Aberdeen’s P&J Live

Strictly Come Dancing favourite, Bill Bailey, is heading to Aberdeen with his brand new comedy show.

The stand-up – who has reached this Saturday’s semi-final of the BBC’s hugely popular dance show – will perform at P&J Live on Thursday December 30 next year.

The comedian is bringing his En Route To Normal gig to the Aberdeen venue as part of a UK-wide arena tour in winter 2021.

P&J Live bosses expect tickets to be in demand, especially with Bill winning new fans with his stand-out performance on Strictly, watched by millions of viewers.

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment, exhibitions and marketing for the venue said: “Bill Bailey is an amazing comedian and his previous visits to Aberdeen have always delighted his fans – including his last gig when he became the final act to perform at the AECC.

“He brought the house down that night… and we can’t wait for him to raise the roof at P&J Live next December.”

Dark horse Bill has emerged as one of the front-runners of this year’s Strictly, and is one of the bookies’ favourites to win the Glitterball, neck-and-neck with social media star HRVY.

He and professional dance partner Oti Mabuse have earned high praise from the judges. Last Saturday, Craig Revel Horwood described their Argentine tango to Phantom Of The Opera as “phantasmagorical”.

Bill will be swapping the glitter for gags when he takes to the road with En Route To Normal. It is billed as a “funny, heart-warming mix of stories, music and history” as the comedian goes on a personal mission to chart a course through these strange days.

The show’s producers said: “In this new show, Strictly Come Dancing’s newest star tries to see a way through the weird unreality of our new world.

“Tracing lines through chaotic moments in our past, Bill seeks out parallels where human resilience and our ability to endure has got us through times of strife.”

Tickets for the show will go on sale to the public from Friday December 11, with a presale from today, Wednesday December 9.