Stretch of busy Dundee road closed after vehicle overturns following collision

A car is blocking a busy city road after it crashed and overturned on its roof.

The collision happened on Clepington Road a short time ago.

Police have blocked both sides of the section of the road where the crash occurred.

An ambulance was also on the scene.

Vehicles coming from both sides of the road were being turned away by officers while vehicle recovery trucks attempted to get to the car.

One witness, who did not wish to be named, said: “It was hard to tell whether anyone had been injured, though it’s hard to imagine someone wasn’t hurt because it had flipped completely.

“The windows on the car were smashed and there were police on either side turning drivers away.

“It’s a busy stretch of road at this time of night so it’s surprising that not more cars were involved. It appeared as if it was just one vehicle involved.”

A spokesman for police said: “Officers are dealing with a road traffic crash in Clepington Road in Dundee which was reported at around 5.10pm this evening.

“A VW Polo car has overturned and the male driver is being treated for minor injuries”

A statement on the force’s Facebook page said: “Clepington Road is closed between Court Street and Mains Loan.

“Fortunately nobody is badly injured but the road will be shut for some time to allow for vehicle recovery. Please avoid the area if you can.”