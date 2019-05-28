Stretch of a busy Dundee road to close for roadworks

A quarter-mile stretch of a busy Dundee road is set to close for five days for roadworks to be carried out.

Clepington Road will be closed from its junction with Strathmartine Road to the roundabout where it meets Caird Avenue and Old Glamis Road from next Monday.

The closure of the road is to allow council workers to carry out carriageway patching and “surface dressing” – a sealing process that reduces the risk of vehicles skidding on the road.

Elsewhere, Blackness Road is set to close for five days from Wednesday June 5 between Glamis Road and Blackness Avenue for carriageway patching works.

And Ballindean Road will close for five days between Douglas Road and Balunie Avenue from Monday June 10 for similar repairs.

This week, one lane of the Kingsway is closed at Old Glamis Road between 7.30pm-6.30am for drainage works.