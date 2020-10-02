‘Stressed’ student who crashed into police car while over the drink-drive limit fined

A stressed student who was five times the drink-drive limit when he crashed into a police car has been fined and banned.

Euan Taylor said the stress of the coronavirus pandemic and his university deadlines triggered his decision to get behind the wheel after an evening of drinking.

The 19-year-old was banned from driving at Dundee Sheriff Court and fined £500 after previously admitting to swerving into the path of a police car on Blackness Road back in May.

It was revealed that the airbags in the police vehicle were deployed following the smash but the officers quickly apprehended Taylor.

The black Renault Clio he was driving, which was registered to Taylor’s father, was written off.

Fiscal depute Michael Dunlop told the court police were on patrol in the area at around 1.25am on May 17 when they became aware of Taylor.

He said: “They noticed the black Renault Clio was failing to maintain its position and was swerving across the central markings. The car proceeded to drive into the path of the police vehicle.

© Courtesy Euan Taylor Facebook pa

“PC (Martin) Evans performed an emergency stop as he had no time to take evasive action.

“The car struck the police vehicle on the front offside. This caused the airbags to deploy.”

The two officers left the vehicle and apprehended Taylor.

After a smell of alcohol was detected, Taylor said: “Yeah, I have been drinking.”

Taylor, of Alastair Soutar Crescent, Invergowrie, pleaded guilty to driving with 119 mics of alcohol in 100 mls of breath, exceeding the limit of 22 mics, on Blackness Road at the junction with Norwood Crescent on May 17.

He also drove a car carelessly by failing to maintain his position, repeatedly swerving on to the opposing carriageway and into the path of the vehicle driven by PC Evans.

Taylor returned for sentencing before Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown following the preparation of social work reports.

Defence solicitor Gary McIlravey said the report was one of the most positive he had ever seen, adding that Taylor had taken steps to address the issues he has encountered.

As well as fining him, Sheriff Martin-Brown imposed a year-long disqualification which will be reduced to nine months if Taylor completes the drink-drive rehabilitation scheme.