Streets in Dundee housing development could be named after former school they replace

Streets set to be constructed as part of a new housing development in Kirkton are to be named after the former school they replace.

Kingspark Gardens, Kingspark Street and Kingspark Terrace will be built on land formerly occupied by Kingspark School before it relocated to Glenaffric Terrace.

The names were consulted on in November with the community and Persimmon Homes North Scotland, the developer behind the plans.

Dundee City councillors will decide whether to approve the names for the development, branching off Gillburn Road, at a meeting on Monday.

The Kingspark development is set to proceed this year after several years of debate and community backlash.

Persimmon presented detailed plans for the development in 2017 but was initially defeated at committee.

The housebuilder ultimately persuaded an appeal body to approve its proposals.