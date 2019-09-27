Streets in Dundee’s West End and city centre to close tomorrow for parade

Some streets in Dundee will close tomorrow for a parade celebrating older people.

Dundee Voluntary Action is holding a parade to celebrate International Day Of The Older Person.

A spokesman for Police Scotland warned people to be mindful of disruption to traffic.

He said: “The parade will march between Johnston’s Lane at the car park at the back of The Globe Cinema, and the DCA, and will see West Port and South Tay Street being closed for a short time between 12pm – 12:15pm, and Nethergate will also be closed for a very short time to allow the parade to cross.

“Disruption to traffic should be minimal, but it is worth bearing this in mind of you are in the area tomorrow.”

The United Nations (UN) designated October 1 as International Day Of The Older Person back in 1990.

The UN said it is “an opportunity to highlight the important contributions that older people make to society and raise awareness of the opportunities and challenges of ageing in today’s world”.

Between 2017 and 2030, the number of persons aged 60 years or over is projected to grow by 46%, from 962 million to 1.4 billion globally, outnumbering youth, as well as children under the age of 10.