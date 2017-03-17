Fears have been raised that some Dundee streets are being used as “race tracks” by local youths.

City residents told the Tele that it was only a matter of time before someone is seriously injured.

The concerns were highlighted by North East councillor Brian Gordon earlier this week.

At a meeting of Dundee City Council’s neighbourhood services committee, Mr Gordon asked local police Chief Inspector Gary Ogilvie if he was aware of the issue.

Mr Gordon said: “I have had first-hand experience of this problem.

“In a five-minute period on one night last week, I was overtaken on three occasions by local youths.

“This happened when I was driving up Victoria Road. It seems to me these incidents normally happen in the evening.

“I’m aware that parents can often arrive home after work and hand over their car keys to their teenage children who then take out the cars and decide to drive probably faster than is safe.

“I’m really worried that an accident is going to happen.”

Chief Insp Ogilvie said that police were aware of the issue and would speak to parents of young kids directly if notified of particular incidents.

The Tele spoke to residents on Victoria Road to get their views on the erratic driving.

Hannah McLennan, 22, a student, said: “It happens in the evening and at night. They zoom up the road so fast that you hear the engine. That’s why we check at the window.

“I’d say we see erratic driving every other night. It only bothers me at around midnight or 1am but it does happen in the evening.”

Scott Reid, 37, a systems analyst, said: “You’re hearing it all day and night but it’s at its worst at the back of 10.

“You just get used to it. I would suggest putting cameras on the road.”

Another resident, who did not wish to be named, said: “After the crossing down by the Wellgate, it becomes a free-for-all. It’s not a certain group of people, it’s just random drivers.

“I couldn’t say how fast they are going but they are definitely over the limit.

“It’s like a racetrack. It’s only a matter of time before something happens.”