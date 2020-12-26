Street League uses the power of sport to help Angus youngsters find work

A charity that uses the power of sport to prepare young people for employment has kicked off in Angus.

The charity has worked from two locations in central Dundee since 2017 but, thanks to support from players of People’s Postcode Lottery, Street League launched its new Angus academy in July.

Since lockdown began, the charity has helped 10 young people find work or move into education or training, by offering programmes in football, dance and other sports as well as work skills training.

One of the first youngsters to find a job after taking part in Street League’s Angus Academy is Tsara Maxwell from Arbroath.

She said: “I was there from the first lockdown. The first course I went on was through Zoom and it was really good but it was quite daunting to begin with because I didn’t know anybody.

“But, you get to know people and Street League do things to help you feel part of a group.”

Tsara who hoped to join the Armed Forces and approached Street League for help after she experienced a set-back.

She explained: “I applied for the Navy but didn’t get in, so I went to Street League and they helped me with applying for jobs, my CV and writing my personal statement.

“I can say it out loud, I just can’t put pen to paper, so they helped me with that and with my confidence. Because with the Navy it was the interview that I failed, we did mock interviews for the last few weeks before I got this job.”

With Street League’s encouragement, Tsara applied for – and secured – a role as an activities coordinator at a care home, where she now organises craft sessions and one-to-one and group exercises with the residents.

Team inspired to expand their services

Cheryl Jenkins from Street League said regular requests for help from young people in Angus inspired the team to expand their services.

She said: “Some face challenges that mean they leave school early without the exam results they need to continue in education or move into the career they aspire to.”

Cheryl and her team spoke with local referral agencies in March, and by July momentum had built to the extent the academy welcomed its first intake of young people.

Alongside employability and work skills training the group took part in regular fitness sessions and social activities.

Cheryl said: “Some of our young people were sharing tech with their parents, who were working from home, so we provided them with iPads. We also had data bundles for those with no internet access.

“We sent them Street League sports kit so they would feel like part of the team and over time their confidence really improved.”

Despite these challenges, of the ten young people from Angus who joined Street League during lockdown, four have already got a job or moved into education or training.

For more information about Street League’s programmes visit www.streetleague.co.uk/dundee