Street in Monifieth closed off as emergency services called to incident

Emergency services are in attendance at a fire in Monifieth.

The fire service and police were called to the address on Milton Place in Monifieth earlier today.

A fire and rescue spokeswoman said: “We got the call at 4.52pm. We are still in attendance. We have five appliances there plus special appliances.”

A spokesman for the police said that they received a call from the fire service shortly before 5pm.

It is understood that no one has been injured in the blaze, which is believed to have started in one property before spreading to the neighbouring address.

A number of road closures have been put in place, including Ferry Road, as a result of the fire.

Local diversions have been put in place.

The public have been advised that they can only access Monifieth via the A92 or Victoria Street currently.