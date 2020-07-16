Street food pop-up serving gelato and bagels opens outside V&A Dundee

A new food and drink pop-up has opened for business on the city’s Waterfront today.

Street food entrepreneurs Chris Heather and Melodie Paterson, in partnership with V&A Dundee, are now serving takeaway food and drink from a three-wheeled Piaggio van and converted horse box set up outside Scotland’s first design museum.

Specialising in serving seasonal Scottish food and drink at outdoors events and festivals, Heather Street Food will be outside V&A Dundee from 11am to 7pm every Thursday to Sunday offering a menu of bagels, gelato and hot and cold drinks.

The customised street food vehicles have been wrapped with Mary Quant imagery in preparation for the museum’s reopening on August 27 with its first major fashion exhibition.

Chris Heather, co-founder of Heather Street Food, said: “We’re really excited to be working with V&A Dundee and can’t wait to start serving our delicious treats to accompany a walk or cycle along the river.

“Although we’re based in Dundee, we were expecting to be out on the road setting up at music and food festivals, weddings and parties this summer.

“When the majority of our bookings were cancelled, we had to completely adapt our business offer and look for new opportunities closer to home.

“We’ve kept busy with home deliveries and getting involved with our local community but now we’re delighted to be back in business. We couldn’t think of a more inspiring place to be based right now.”

Christian Moire, director of operations at V&A Dundee, said: “We are happy to work with and support Chris and Melodie of Heather Street Food and very pleased that people will be able to enjoy freshly prepared food and drink outside V&A Dundee, ahead of the museum reopening on Thursday 27 August.”

Visit Instagram/Facebook @heatherstreetfood for further information. Contactless payments only.