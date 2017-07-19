More children in Dundee are eating school dinners — with youngsters tempted by free meals and trendy new street food.

Tayside Contracts dished out more than 1.8 million meals to youngsters across the city in 2016/17, according to a new report.

That’s a rise of 128,000 on the previous 12 months.

Children of primary school age accounted for the majority of meals consumed, with 1.3 million dished up, while just over 500,000 were provided to secondary school pupils.

Bosses at Tayside Contracts said that the uptake in meals across the city — as well as elsewhere in Tayside — had increased as a result of the introduction of new “street food”, such as wraps, Asian and Mexican cuisine, and free meals.

Councillor Gregor Murray, children and family services convener for Dundee City Council, said it was “hugely encouraging” to see the increase, adding: “I hope that our free school meals for all children in P1-P3 will ensure more children get a healthy and nutritious meal every day.

“But we can’t get complacent, and we can do more to ensure that uptake is higher still, particularly in our secondary schools.

“We have initiatives across our schools to encourage healthy living, which includes making healthy choices for lunch, and these will continue across all of our schools.”

Dundee has the highest rate of pupils entitled to free meals across Tayside.

While there has been a 0.5% rise in the number of primary pupils taking up the offer of free meals, the rate of entitled secondary pupils taking up free meals has dropped.

As a whole, the number of kids choosing school lunches over a packed lunch or local shops and cafes has increased.

Tayside Contracts managing director Iain Waddell said: “Meals uptake in Dundee primary schools is positive against both budget and the previous year.

“This is partly due to the increase in school rolls and free meal entitlement.

“Meal numbers in Dundee secondary schools are ahead against both budget and performance in the same period from the previous year despite the challenge of competition from local food outlets.”

He added: “The increase in meal numbers coinciding with the introduction of new ‘street food’ concepts that have been developed for secondary schools suggests it is likely this initiative has had a significant positive impact on meal numbers.”

Mr Waddell had previously said that competing with high street food outlets was a challenge when trying to get kids to eat healthier.

Across Tayside as a whole, meal numbers hit more than 5.9 million — a rise of more than 330,000 on the previous year.

Angus saw the biggest rise in uptake of school meals with 11% more dished out in 2016/17 than the previous year — a total of more than one million.

More kids also ate school meals in Perth and Kinross, where there was a rise of more than 94,000 dinners between April 2016 and March 2017.

Meanwhile, Tay Cuisine — which provides community meals through Tayside Contracts — also saw demand increase, from 86,880 to more than 109,000, a rise of more than 26%. Tay Cuisine has also provided meals for Dundee’s Fun and Food programme, which offers free food to families during the school holidays.

After its launch last summer, the organisation provided nearly 20,000 meals to 610 clubs throughout Dundee, with more than 10,000 more handed out during other holiday periods.