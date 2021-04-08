Street fight? Image of ‘scrap’ in Glenrothes from Google Maps goes viral

Pictures of an apparent “street fight” in Glenrothes have gone viral on social media after being noticed by users of Google Maps.

Two men can be seen scrapping in an image from 2017 which was discovered by a Twitter user from England and has been shared thousands of times on the social media network.

Google maps data shows the photograph was taken in April 2017 on Parbroath Road in Pitteuchar, Fife.

One man can be seen on his hands and knees, while the second appears to be throwing punches on the empty Glenrothes street.

Sharing the images on the social media site, Twitter user @samueldcfc said: “As if I’ve just seen a scrap on Google earth.”

Google Street View allows people to see images from roads around the world.

People commenting on the viral post were unconvinced the fight was real and suggested it might have been staged by the two men.

Both faces are blurred but they appear to look at the camera as it passes by, leading some to question whether the fight was fake.

The tweet sharing the image has garnered nearly 10,000 ‘likes’ and hundreds of shares on Twitter and Facebook.

One suspicious user said “I love how he looks at the car”, while another added: “The most staged fight ever.”

Locals who recognised the street in question also tagged friends and family to see if they could identify the men.