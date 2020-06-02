Street cafes ‘could be key to recovery’ for Dundee bars and restaurants after Covid-19 closures

European-style street cafe culture could be key to the economic recovery of Dundee’s hospitality trade as it emerges from lockdown.

That’s according to leading city councillor, Kevin Keenan, who has been in touch with city planners to propose a way forward for the struggling sector.

Cafes, bars, restaurants and hotels throughout the city have been forced to close and the timescale for full reopening is still not clear.

Many owners are fearful that they simply won’t survive months-long forced closure and many are worried they may never open their doors again.

However, Dundee City Council’s Labour leader believes one way forward to save the city’s bars and restaurants is to adopt a more European-style way of socialising.

Councillor Keenan said: “I have asked the question that, as eating and drinking will likely be allowed outdoors as the Government starts to lift lockdown, will Dundee consider allowing bars and restaurants some discretion to putting tables outside their premises.”

He added: “Some businesses will not make it through this as they had difficulties before lockdown and now they have a cash flow problem.

“Allowing more outdoor space to be used may just give that lifeline to those struggling and go some way to keeping individuals employed in Dundee. ”

Mr Keenan said city council licensing and planning departments had already been giving this some thought.

He said: “I was told that licensing have already had a number of enquiries about this.

“These enquiries have been passed to city development to take the lead because they would need to grant permission for the use of roads and pavements, etc. and any planning consents which may also be required. Obviously, premises which have already had outside areas before shouldn’t pose a problem.”

He added: “City Development have confirmed that they will support businesses throughout economic recovery wherever they can.

“They have stated in terms of external eating and drinking areas, planning permission would be required where the seating area resulted in change of use of land or buildings.”

He added: “City Development have indicated they are conscious of the statutory planning timescales involved in obtaining permission/consent and the urgency of some businesses to implement any such changes.

“As a result, they have advised that the planning team will be proportionate in their use of enforcement powers given the unprecedented situation, particularly where the situation is temporary and there would be no significant impact on amenity or accessibility.”

Mr Keenan said he had also been informed that temporary changes of use can be undertaken on not more than 28 days in any calendar year where certain criteria can be met – for instance on land that is not within the curtilage of a building – and that will assist many businesses in the short term.

Beyond that, planning permission would be required for the development to be lawful.

Alterations to buildings may also require permission, particularly on listed buildings and buildings in Conservation Areas.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “The council is committed to supporting businesses as the city recovers from the impact of the pandemic.

“We are happy to explore these ideas and would encourage any businesses to get in touch for advice and guidance.

“Given the unprecedented situation, we appreciate the need for outlets to act quickly when lockdown begins to ease and will look to assist them around these issues.”