Street art auction raises charity cash, with help from donation by Dundee pub

A Scottish brewery has raised almost £2,000 for charity.

Six Degrees North raised £1,948 at a street art auction at its Laurencekirk brewery earlier this year.

© Supplied

The artwork was created by Scottish artists at various Street Jam events held in Six Degrees North bars in Dundee, Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow in July.

Each bar nominated a local charity to support, with Dynamo Dundee donating £487 to local youth mental health charity, Feeling Strong.

Six Degrees North in Aberdeen donated the same amount to Mrs Murray’s Dog and Cat Home, £487 was given to Maggie’s Cancer Support Centre in Edinburgh and £487 was donated to the Drumchapel Foodbank in Glasgow.

Robert Lindsay, founder of Six Degrees North, said: “We were delighted with the outcome of the Street Jam auction.

“The work that these four charities carry out is invaluable to their local communities and we’re proud to support them. We would also like to thank our talented artists for kindly donating their works to the auction.”

Feeling Strong is a youth mental health charity that was formed in April 2018 and aims to improve the lives of young people who are living with mental health and wellbeing challenges.

Dynamo Dundee is based in the city centre at 42 Union Street, Dundee.

Street Jam will return for more events in July 2020.