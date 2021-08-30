Strathmore Rugby Club girls and women open day event is a winner

Strathmore Rugby Club has scored an early winner with its new initiative to encourage more girls and women into the game.

With the backing of the Scottish Rugby Union, the Inchmacoble club kicked off the new initiative at a successful open day which drew more than 50 players of all ages and abilities.

The new campaign focuses on how rugby is more than just a game and offers friendships, fun and opportunities.

Its objective is to encourage girls and women regardless of their experience, age or fitness levels, to think of rugby as a viable sport for them to enjoy.

Strathie chairman Stefan Elertowicz said Sunday’s successful event was a further step towards building the community aspect of the club.

He said: “We already have a well-established senior women’s team which is massive for Strathmore RFC.

“We want to encourage more girls to take up rugby and provide them with a pathway that enables them to continue their rugby experience through strong links with the rugby club and the local schools.

“Female participation is key to the sport’s long-term future.

“It is something we will be continue to push at the club and within the wider community through our new campaign.”

Andy Cummins, regional manager for SRU Caledonia Midlands “Strathmore RFC open day is a fantastic return to rugby for all its members and the local community.

“It is also a real celebration of the great work the club has achieved in promoting and growing women and girls’ rugby in the region with their previous and newly-launched campaign”.

Anyone interested in finding out about the opportunities for girls and women at Strathmore should email chairman@strathiesharks.co.uk