The families that own award-winning Strathmore Golf Centre are selling up, with the club on the market for more than £1.4 million.

The Howell and Norman families have run the club for the past 15 years. The 150-acre site has gone on sale.

Strathmore Golf Centre, near Alyth, features the 18-hole Rannaleroch course, designed by John Salveson and opened in 1996 by Scottish professional golfer Kathryn Marshall-Imrie.