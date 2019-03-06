Wednesday, March 6th 2019 Show Links
Stranger on Angus street tells girls, aged 7 and 9, to get into his car

March 6, 2019, 5:29 pm Updated: March 6, 2019, 5:42 pm
Police have launched a probe after a man approached two young girls in Angus and told them to get in his car.

The silver Ford Ranger pulled up to the girls, aged seven and nine, on Edzell High Street, near the petrol station on Monday.

The girls ran off, and the incident reported to the police.

Officers have identified the car on CCTV and are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

One of the girls’ parents told the Press and Journal she had gone to meet the pair, as arranged, at the paper shop.

She said: “They said that just a minute or so before I arrived, a car pulled over next to them and the driver, a man, said ‘you’re coming with me’.”

