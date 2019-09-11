Story of Dundee and the First World War written by ‘legendary’ comics creator Pat Mills

A comic telling the story of the “immense” impact the First World War and its aftermath had on Dundee is to be made available later this month.

Produced with the help of the Scottish Centre of Comic Studies, the publication will include a story written by legendary comics creator Pat Mills.

The story will revolve around a Black Watch soldier returning to Dundee and readjusting to civilian life following the First World War.

The publication, whose cover work was provided by Ian Kennedy, draws on the resources that the Great War Dundee Partnership (GWD) has introduced into the public domain over the last few years.

Mills, who began his career as a sub-editor for DC Thomson and produced the acclaimed war comic Charley’s War, has been called the “godfather of British comics”.

Gary Welsh, a recent graduate from the University of Dundee, is the artist and the story is inked, lettered and produced by Phillip Vaughan.

Chris Murray edited the publication.

Other strips included in the comic are created by graduates of the comics programme in Dundee.

The publication will be launched at a free event titled Great War Dundee – The War in Comics and Popular Culture which will take place on September 20 at V&A Dundee.

Billy Kenefick, chair of GWD, said: “Great War Dundee has played a leading role in commemorating the First World War and its impact on the City of Dundee for the last eight years.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

“With Great War Dundee – The War in Comics and Popular Culture taking place at the V&A Dundee the project begins draws to a close.

“But through the website, social media, and ongoing research, education and community outreach projects Great War Dundee will maintain local and national interest in the First World War for many years to come as we continue to tell the story of the people of Dundee and a city at war.”

Professor Christopher Murray, director of the Scottish Centre for Comics Studies, said: “We are delighted to be working with Great War Dundee to bring this comic to life.

© DC Thomson

“GWD has revealed so much about life in Dundee during the war that was not previously in the pubic consciousness, and we have drawn on some of that for this comic.

“We are also hugely honoured to be working with Pat Mills and Ian Kennedy, two legends of British comics with deep connections to Dundee who have made such significant contributions the genre of British War comics. “