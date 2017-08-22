Story of grafting homeless man offered work goes viral

An “inspirational” story of a homeless man given paid work by a group of roofers who found him living on park bench has gone viral.

The workers said the man been sleeping rough in a park near a house they were working on and asked if he could help out after they gave him a cup of tea.

The next day the man, named only as John, returned and “worked non-stop,” said one of the tradesman in a Facebook post that has been shared thousands of times.

The roofers from London bought him a Burger King lunch before paying him £70 out of their own pockets for a morning’s work.

JayJay Murray of the Empire roofing firm said: “We started a new job in London on a high road this week where this homeless man called John was living on a bench in the local park.

“We brought him a cup of tea early in the morning and offered him to come and help the next day. He was first on site and worked non-stop. I have never seen anyone so happy to be at work.”

John told the workers £15 “would get him through the week”.

“But the boys had a whip round and he set off with £70 at one o’clock and asked when he could come back.”

He added: “His gratitude was a real eye-opener. Keep going John got to be something good around the corner. Nobody willing to work should be living on the streets.”

He said John told the roofers before leaving: “Thanks brothers, it’s the most love I’ve ever had.”

They have invited John to help out again on Monday.

Mr Murray’s Facebook post has been liked more than 23,000 times and shared more than 5,000 times since Tuesday, with many people praising the workers for their kindness.

Empire said several people had come forward to offer John a home after reading the post.

Sharing his story online, the Hertfordshire roofing company said: “We can’t believe how this selfless gesture from the Empire team has gone so far.

“We couldn’t be prouder of the team, well done boys.”