A big storm is set to batter Tayside on Christmas Day, as the Met Office issued a second weather alert to include December 25 and 26.

The storm could bring winds of 70mph locally, with up to 80mph possible across the far north of Scotland and the northern isles.

The Met Office had issued a yellow “be aware” weather warning for Storm Barbara, covering Dundee, Angus, Perth & Kinross and Fife through to the morning of Christmas Eve.

But the forecaster has now issued a second warning after a calmer Christmas Eve.

Tomorrow, a spell of heavy rain will accompany strong winds throughout the day, bringing poor driving conditions and some surface water flooding. Additionally large waves will develop offshore, bringing a risk of wave overtopping along northwestern and northern coasts.

On Christmas Day, the Met Office says there is potential for disruption to holiday travel plans, including restrictions on bridges and delays to ferry services.

Other impacts, primarily across northern Scotland, may include disruption to power supplies and large waves affecting coastal areas, while heavy rain in the West Highlands combined with snow melt may lead to rising river levels.

The first warning expires at the end of tomorrow, with the second valid from 3am Christmas Day until 9am Boxing Day.