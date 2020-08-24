Storm Francis to batter parts of Tayside and Fife as heavy rain and floods expected this week

A weather warning and flood alerts are in place across Tayside and Fife, with Storm Francis expected to batter parts of the country over the coming days.

Heavy downpours are expected to accompany severe winds of up to 50mph over the next few days.

A Met Office yellow warning for rain has been issued for much of Tayside and Fife. It will be in force from midnight on Monday until 6am on Wednesday.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has also put flood alerts in place for Angus, Dundee and Fife ahead of Tuesday’s weather.

The worst affected parts of Scotland could be hit by up to 3.5in of rainfall during the storm.

The downpour is expected to hit Fife, Dundee, the Angus coast, and parts of Perth and Kinross.

The Met Office has warned of homes and businesses being hit by flooding, and “fast-flower or deep” water posing a “danger to life”.

The forecaster’s warning reads: “Storm Francis will bring another spell of very wet and windy weather during Tuesday and early Wednesday.

“Total rainfall accumulations are expected to reach 20 to 40 mm widely across the area with as much as 60-90 mm for parts of Northern Ireland and south-west Scotland, particularly over high ground.”

The Sepa flood alerts for Tayside and Fife state: “Heavy and persistent rain during Tuesday could cause flooding impacts from surface water and small watercourses, during Tuesday and overnight into Wednesday.

“Particularly at risk are flood-prone urban areas and the transport network. Impacts may include flooding to low-lying land and roads, with difficult driving conditions.

“Individual properties may also be at risk.”