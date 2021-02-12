A Dundee property developer and his team have pulled out all the stops to dig a community out of the snow.

Eddie Wighton and his crew from Invertay Homes are currently building homes on the site of the former St Margaret’s Primary School in Nithsdale Avenue, in the Dales area of the city.

When snow held up work earlier this week, Eddie and his workers didn’t just lay down their tools – instead they used man and machine power to dig local residents out of the mounds of snow that had left them housebound.