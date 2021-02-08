Storm Darcy brings back a blizzard of memories of snowy Dundee through the years

Dundee residents woke to a blanket of snow this morning causing rush hour chaos as motorists hit the road.

But the icy conditions, with the Met Office warning of more to come, are just a taste of some of the severe winter weather the city has endured over the years.

We’ve opened the archives on some chilly scenes from over the decades.

A group of young children make the most of the snow by going sledging at Magdalen Green in Dundee in February 1953.

The snow in February 1978 didn’t stop manager Jim McLean putting his Dundee United charges through their paces at Monymusk park.

Tricky conditions in Dens Road in February 1980 in this blizzard scene just beside Dundee Football Club’s ground. Good luck spotting what the bus number is!

A shot taken from Bridge Street, Broughty Ferry, looking towards the Esplanade in January 1979.

People walking through the snow in Dundee High Street in February 1986. An Evening Telegraph poster bill and Arnotts can be seen in the background despite the covering.

Good luck getting along this pavement which is pictured in January 1987. The photograph is taken on the main road in Muirhead following a snow storm.

Traffic skids to a halt at the Lochee bypass in this scene from February 1980.