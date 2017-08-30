Former B&Q store to make way for shops at retail park

A vandal-hit DIY store is being torn down to make way for a £10 million shopping complex.

Bulldozers have started demolishing the old B&Q branch at St Catherine’s Retail Park on the edge of Perth city centre.

It comes just weeks after site owner Episo Boxes won planning consent to transform the building into five new stores and a restaurant.

The move is expected to attract more big-name brands to the city, as well as generate about 100 jobs.

It is the first phase of a wider scheme to spruce up the rest of the ageing retail park and hopefully lure shoppers from outside the city.

And it will end a series of vandal attacks on the B&Q building, which has been standing empty for several years.

Episo Boxes first revealed plans for the property nearly a decade ago, but the project stalled and was feared dead in the water amid a general downturn in new developments related to the global economic crash.