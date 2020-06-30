Tesco supports Help for Kids back to school appeal

A supermarket is supporting Help For Kids and its Back to School Appeal.

Tesco South Road is asking customers to donate items such as school uniforms and stationery.

Hannah Kemlo charity co-ordinator at Help For Kids said: “We are delighted Jacque Fleming and her team at Tesco South Road are supporting us with our ‘Back to School Appeal’ which has been running from the start of June and will finish up on Friday July 31.

“Most schools are still encouraging their pupils to wear school uniforms when they return in August and we would be so grateful for these types of items to still be donated.

“We would also welcome donations of water bottles, packed lunch boxes and stationery which we know would be really useful for the families we are supporting at the moment.

“A special thank you to everyone who has taken the time to donate so far and also to Jacque and her team for their continued support.”

Jacque Fleming, clothing manager at Tesco South Road said: “We’re always proud to be able to support our community and Help for Kids are a wonderful charity whose work makes such a difference to families who need it most, locally, especially during these difficult times.”

Items can be donated at the collection point in store.