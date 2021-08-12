Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 12th 2021 Show Links
Stonehaven train crash: Minute’s silence on Scotland’s rail network a year on from tragedy

By Katy Scott
August 12, 2021, 8:32 am Updated: August 12, 2021, 10:46 am
 Brett McCullough, Christopher Stuchbury, and Donald Dinnie.

Passengers and staff on Scotland’s railway will fall silent on Thursday morning to remember the victims of the Stonehaven train crash – a year on from the tragedy.

The silence will be held at 9.43am, the time the derailment was first reported.

Announcements will be made at stations across the country and trains will come to a standstill where safe.

‘Broken-hearted’

The crash, involving the 6.38am ScotRail service from Aberdeen to Glasgow, came off the track near Carmont in Aberdeenshire – south of Stonehaven.

The service would have made its way through Dundee and Perth, but never reached either station.

There were nine people on the train, three train crew and six passengers.

A carriage is lifted by crane from the site of the Stonehaven rail crash. Derek Ironside/Newsline Media/PA Wire.

The driver, Brett McCullough, who was 45, conductor Donald Dinnie, 58 and passenger Christopher Stuchbury, aged 62, died. The six others onboard were injured.

Mr Stuchbury was making his way to work in Fife on the day of the crash.

Alex Hynes, managing director of Scotland’s railway, said: Everyone at Scotland’s railway will always be broken-hearted about the terrible accident at Stonehaven.

“Today, exactly a year on, we pay tribute to Brett, Donald and Christopher, who lost their lives, and also, of course, we remember those who were injured.

“We come together as Scotland’s Railway family and we send our love and support to everyone, particularly the loved ones of the deceased, who have been affected by the tragedy.

“We will never forget.”

The 06:54 from Stonehaven: Analysis, investigation and how a community pulled together in the face of tragedy