Stone from Dundee ends up playing part in couple’s USA wedding after more than 20 years

When the son of a former Dundee woman got married in America, his wedding had it all – handsome groom, beautiful bride, fairytale setting – and a “dirty old stone” all the way from the City of Discovery.

Affectionately named Tony Stoney, the memento had been kept safe for more than 20 years, before it played a pivotal part in the wedding ceremony of Iain Kaplan and Hannah Pappenheim in New England.

Iain’s mum Sheelagh Kaplan was born in Dundee but met and married an American man, Bruce, before emigrating.

But the couple would frequently return to her place of birth with their three children.

© Supplied

Sheelagh, who grew up on Strathmartine Road, said: “In 1996 we visited in the spring and went as usual to the Olympia swimming pool.

“Iain, who was then almost 10, spotted a stone on the ground outside the pool.

“He and his two sisters proceeded to kick this stone around as we wandered around the centre of town.

“During this time and probably while I was telling them to cut it out and be careful this stone acquired the name Tony Stoney.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

“We returned to our hotel and I said there was no way they were bringing this dirty old stone into the hotel room and it had to stay outside.

“At some point Iain pocketed the stone and brought it back to the US where it languished in the depths of his closet for more than 20 years.”

But the former Morgan Academy pupil said when Iain and his fiancée were planning their wedding they discovered the Scottish tradition of the oathing stone, where the couple place their hands on a pebble while exchanging vows.

She added: “Iain had refound Tony Stoney and decided to use it in the ceremony.

“Hannah’s parents live in Alaska and it was decided that Tony should be anointed with Alaskan glacier water from a glacier near their home.

© Supplied

“The ceremony was held outdoors on a beautiful autumn day in Maine.

“Tony was passed around the 100 or so wedding guests and then anointed with the glacier water.”